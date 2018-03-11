What Ajay Devgn Said About Doing A Film With Wife Kajol

Are Ajay Devgn and Kajol doing a film together? No, they aren't. But here's what the Raid actor said on co-starring with his wife. "Kajol and I are at a stage in our respective careers where we cannot play stereotypical characters. Unless a writer or a filmmaker comes forward with a script that is challenging and justifies our presence in the same film, it's going to be hard for us to act together," Ajay Devgn told DNA. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married since 1999 and are parents to two children. The 48-year-old actor further added that both of them would 'love' to do a film with each other but, a 'love story won't be an ideal script.'
"When we were younger, it was a breeze doing something like Hulchul (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), or Raju Chacha (2000). Years later, I directed her in U Me Aur Hum. I'd love to do a movie with her and I'm sure, if you ask Kajol, her answer would also be the same. However, a routine love story may not be the ideal script for us at this stage because we've been married for two decades," Ajay Devgn told DNA.
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Golmaal Afain and his next film Raid releases this Friday. Kajol is currently prepping for Pradeep Sarkar's Eela, which will be produced by Ajay Devgn.