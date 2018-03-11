What Ajay Devgn Said About Doing A Film With Wife Kajol "Kajol and I are at a stage in our respective careers where we cannot play stereotypical characters," Ajay Devgn said

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999

Are Ajay Devgn and Kajol doing a film together? No, they aren't. But here's what the Raid actor said on co-starring with his wife. "Kajol and I are at a stage in our respective careers where we cannot play stereotypical characters. Unless a writer or a filmmaker comes forward with a script that is challenging and justifies our presence in the same film, it's going to be hard for us to act together," Ajay Devgn told DNA.



"When we were younger, it was a breeze doing something like Hulchul (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), or Raju Chacha (2000). Years later, I directed her in U Me Aur Hum. I'd love to do a movie with her and I'm sure, if you ask Kajol, her answer would also be the same. However, a routine love story may not be the ideal script for us at this stage because we've been married for two decades," Ajay Devgn told



Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the sets of 1995 film Gundaraj. They have starred in several films together, including Dil Kya Kare and Ishq.



Ajay Devgn was last seen in Golmaal Afain and his next film Raid releases this Friday. Kajol is currently prepping for Pradeep Sarkar's Eela, which will be produced by Ajay Devgn.





