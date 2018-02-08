This Conversation Between Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Nysa And Yug Is Every Family, Ever

Actress Kajol has made the perfect use of Throwback Thursday and delighted us with an old picture from her family vacation. Kajol also revealed an epic conversation which she had with husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa, Yug. The picture is from their Bulgaria vacation and has been captioned as, "#tbt Bulgaria. The conversation - Nysa: Why do I have to do this? Me: Because Ajay: What's going on? Yug: Where's my burger? (LOL). Oh, their baffled expressions = E.P.I.C. Don't you think so? Kajol, 43, and Ajay Devgn, 48, have been married for over 18 years now. Their daughter Nysa is 14-years-old and son Yug turned 6 last September.
A couple of months ago, Kajol shared a selfie with Ajay Devgn and gave a similar caption to it. She revealed their conversation - "Me: Let's take a selfie na Ajay: Again???" read the post.
Several months ago, Kajol was trolled by Nysa on Instagram for her post about her kids.
Kajol often shares pictures of Ajay Devgn, Nysa and Yug on social media, unlike the actor, who rarely posts updates about his personal life.
In an interview with news agency PTI, Kajol had revealed that she and Ajay try to shield their children from the media. "Ajay and I consciously chose to keep kids away from media. Keeping them away from the spotlight at large is an attempt to give the children their space where they are not bogged down by any kind of pressure," she said.
