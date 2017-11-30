Kajol Visits Siddarudha Mutt With Son Yug And Mom Tanuja. See Pics

Actress Kajol visited Siddarudha mutt in Hubli, Karnataka on Thursday. Kajol was accompanied by her seven-year-old son Yug, mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha Mukherjee. Kajol offered prayers to the idol of Gurunatharudha and Siddarudha at the holy place. Kajol has not shared an update about her visit to Siddarudha mutt on social media explain a picture of herself 'explaining GOD!!!' to Yug. But thanks to the 42-year-old actress' fans who shared a couple of pictures of Kajol with her family offering prayers at the temple. Kajol was dressed in a gold suit while son Yug was cute in a green kurta pyjama. In one of the pictures, Kajol poses with her mother Tanuja at the temple while in the other the mother-son duo had a picture perfect moment.
Fans have also shared a video of Kajol's son Yug performing abhisheka of Gurunatharudha and Siddarudha's idols.
Isn't this so cute?
"Kajol visits the mutt each time she visits Karnataka and receives blessings from Siddarudha. She had been here when she was a young girl and had visited the mutt five years ago," said the mutt's Trust Committee Narayana Prasad Pathak, reports Deccan Herald.
This picture of Kajol with Yug explaining him 'GOD!!!' will definitely take your heart away:
Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn, her co-star from films like Ishq and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, in 1999. The couple are also parents to 14-year-old daughter Nysa.
Recently, in an interview with news agency IANS, of her kids, Kajol said: "I've been learning from my kids ever since I was pregnant. I have learned a lot from my kids. My biggest gurus are my kids. I learn something new from them every day."
Kajol, star of films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham recently featured in Tamil release VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush.
(With inputs from IANS)