We're Missing Kajol In This Vacation Pool Pic Of Ajay And Yug

Ajay Devgn and Yug having pool-time together. (Image courtesy: kajol )

Our Saturday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a really adorable picture of Ajay Devgn and his son Yug from their ongoing vacation. The picture is shared by Kajol, who also a few days ago, gave us a glimpse of the family's memorable road trip on her Instagram profile. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are spending their summer holidays "somewhere in the mountains" with son Yug and daughter Nysa and the actress' happiness spilled over to Instagram as she continues to fill up her album with photos from the vacation. In the latest picture shared by Kajol, Ajay and Yug can be seen standing in a pool surrounded by beautiful trees. Here's what her caption read: "Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ... Somewhere in the mountains."

Check it out:

A few days ago, Kajol shared a picture of the family and their car against a landscape of blue sky, hills and greenery. Kajol didn't reveal their destination but it looked gorgeous. Her caption read: "Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips... road trip. Finally!" The actress looked beautiful in blue maxidress while Ajay looked dapper in a blue-coloured shirt and black trousers. The kids donned casual look, giving summer vibes. Take a look at the post here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999. They have co-starred in 1994 film Gundaraj, 1997 film Ishq, 1998's Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, 1999's Dil Kya Kare and 2000's Raju Chacha. They will next be seen together in Ajay's upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela while Ajay was last featured in De De Pyaar De.

