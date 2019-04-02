Kajol 'SERIOUSLY' Nailed Her Birthday Post For Husband Ajay Devgn, 50 Today

Kajol and Ajay Devgn on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Birthday posts for actor Ajay Devgn are pouring in from all quarters of social media but no one could beat Kajol's message. No, "SERIOUSLY." Kajol shared a picture from their appearance on Koffee With Karan 6, which was also Ajay's debut appearance. Ajay Devgn, who is known for sporting a rather serious expression (at all times), was trolled by his wife, who wrote: "Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50 (sic)." We wonder what Ajay Devgn would say... maybe, "Aisa hi hoon main..." (Remember his signature dialogue from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha?)

Check out Kajol's post:

Despite his serious expression, Ajay Devgn is known for pulling hilarious pranks on his co-stars and his humour-infused one-liners are also quite famous. In fact, he also won an Audi at Koffee With Karan for awesomely trolling host Karan Johar during the rapid fire round. He did not spare Kajol either.

Kajol married Ajay Devgn in 1999 and they are parents to daughter Nysa, who is studying in Singapore, and son Yug, who lives in Mumbai with his parents. Before their wedding, Kajol and Ajay Devgn co-starred in films such as Ishq, the aforementioned Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Dil Kya Kare, among others.

They've also starred in films like Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and their next film together is Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn recently produced Helicopter Eela, which featured Kajol in the lead role.

