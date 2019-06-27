In Which Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Nysa And Yug Go On A Road Trip. See Pic

Kajol shared this photo. (Courtesy: kajol)

Kajol is on a road trip with her three favourite allies - husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug. The 44-year-old actress posted a picture on Instagram of the family and their car against a landscape of blue sky, hills and greenery. Kajol didn't reveal their destination but it looks gorgeous. "Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips... road trip. Finally!" she captioned the post. We have to say Kajol is one glamorous road tripper, wearing a blue maxidress that looks both stylish and comfy. Unsurprisingly, the post has been getting a lot of love with lots of comments wishing the family happy holidays.

Check out Kajol's post here:

We are looking forward to more pictures from Kajol and Ajay Devgn's road trip; Yug, who is the photographer of the family and gets credit for many of the pictures posted on his parents' accounts, is sure to take a few.

The Devgns have had a difficult month or so after losing Ajay's father Veeru Devgan. The veteran action director died on May 27 at the age of 85. Kajol later posted a tribute to her father-in-law with this post on Instagram caption "In happier times":

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999. They met while filming Gundaraj in 1994 and also co-starred in 1997 film Ishq, 1998's Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, 1999's Dil Kya Kare and Raju Chacha in 2000.

Kajol, the daughter of actress Tanuja and producer Shomu Mukherjee, made her debut in 1992's Bekhudi and starred in hits such as Baazigar, Gupt, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was last seen in Helicopter Eela and has a role in her husband's upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

