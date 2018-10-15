Helicopter Eela Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol's Film Earns Rs 3 Crore

Kajol in a still from Helicopter Eela (Courtesy kajol)

Kajol's Helicopter Eela started its box office journey on a "poor" and has garnered Rs 3 crore so far, Box Office India report stated. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela garnered Rs 1.3 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). Over the weekend, the film garnered close to Rs 2.5 crore. "Helicoper Eela had a very poor weekend though it was the best of the new releases as it was the only new release which managed to cross Rs 3 crore (nett). The collections are very low and it was a normal weekend trend when low openers have to show a super super strong trend just for some respectability," the Box Office India report stated.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Helicopter Eela 1.5 stars out of 5. "The film aspires to be a synthesis of a musical of sorts and an emotional mother-son dramedy. But the lack of wind in its rotors prevents it from lifting off the ground and flying forth. It hovers drearily, and in predictable ways, over a mollycoddling mom who not only peeves her teenaged son no end but also puts her own life and career on hold. The film labours the point about a single parent's relatable predicaments but fails to impart sustained momentum to the message," he wrote.

Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela clashed with Pushpdeep Bharwaj's Jalebi, Tummbad and Fryday at the box office. Tumbad garnered Rs 2.75 crore while Jalebi earned Rs 1.65 crore. "Tumbbad is very poor with a weekend of Rs 2.75 crore (nett). The film had the best trend of all the new releases but it's from a very low start so the growth hardly matters unless it was like trebling up on Saturday and then doubling Saturday on Sunday," the Box Office India report stated.

Helicopter Eela also stars 19-year-old National award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who plays Kajol's reel-life son. Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury are also part of the film.