Ajay Devgn Trolled De De Pyaar De Co-Star Tabu And Sorry, Yaar, We Are Loving It

Ajay Devgn Instagrammed this pic (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights Ajay Instagrammed an old pic also featuring Tabu He added an ROFL caption to the photo Ajay and Tabu recently co-starred in 'De De Pyaar De'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu recently featured in... no, we aren't talking about their new film De De Pyaar De here. Rewind. Ajay Devgn and Tabu recently featured in a priceless throwback photo, courtesy Mr Devgn. Looks like the 50-year-old took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a piece of really purana photo from what appears to be the sets of 1994 film Vijaypath, also featuring his co-star Tabu. The photo surely is a throwback delight but its Ajay Devgn's caption that takes the cake - "Still haven't figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu." LOL. In the photo, which appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot from the climax of the movie, Ajay Devgn can be seen fast asleep while holding a pen and a newspaper in his hands.

Tabu, dressed like a bride in bright pink, appears to stare hard at the crossword puzzle. That clearly must have been some puzzle!

Ajay Devgn is a fan of crossword puzzles though and we know it because:

And he's also a fan of throwback memories. Have you seen his "Throwback to when I thought specs were cool" and "Throwback to good old days with long locks" photos?

Vijaypath was Ajay Devgn and Tabu's first film together and they also co-starred in movies such as Thakshak and Haqeeqat in the Nineties. In the recent past, they worked together in Drishyam, Golmaal Again and just recently in De De Pyaar De.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De also stars Rakul Preet Singh and made Rs 44 crore in four days at the theatres.

