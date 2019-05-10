De De Pyaar De Song Mukhda Vekh Ke: Ajay Devgn Is Caught Between Rakul Preet Singh And Tabu

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the song Mukhda Vekh Ke. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Days afterChale Aana, the makers of De De Pyaar De released a new song from the film titled Mukhda Vekh Ke and we bet you won't be able to stop yourself from dancing to its Punjabi beats. The party song once again shows Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh romance but also keeps the focus on Ashish (Ajay) who gets sandwiched between his girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul) and ex-wife Manju (Tabu). Apart from the three main leads, we can also see Jimmy Sheirgill flirting with Tabu in the song. Mukhda Vekh Ke has been sung by Mika Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali. The song has been composed by Manj Musik and the groovy lyrics are penned down by Kumaar.

Check out the song here:

Mukhda Vekh Ke is a recreation of the song Mukhda Dekh Ke, which was originally sung by Surjit Bindrakhia and composed by Atul Sharma.

De De Pyaar De is a romantic drama which showcases the complicated relationship between 50-year-old Ashish and 26-year-old Ayesha. Ashish and Ayesha are attracted to each other but in order to stay together, they must get Ashish's family's approval first. The hurdle for the couple doesn't stop here as Ashish have to face his ex-wife also.

De De Pyaar De also features Alok Nath, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill and Hussain Dalal in significant roles. The film, which marks Akiv Ali's directorial debut in Bollywood, has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan. De De Pyaar De is slated to release next Friday.

