De De Pyaar De Song Chale Aana: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh Can't Stay Away From Each Other

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Amaal Mallik has composed the song The song has been sung and composed by Armaan Malik The film will release on May 17

The makers of De De Pyaar De released a new song from the film titled Chale Aana and we assure you that you'll be compelled to play it on a loop. The romantic song showcases the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they recall fond memories of the past. The three-minute-long video reflects the melancholy that exists in the lead pair's lives, who are separated in the beginning of the video, only to realise that that nothing can keep them apart and they are meant to be together. The makers of the film were extremely right when they described the song as "a beautiful melody that will find a place in your heart."

Chale Aana has been sung and composed by Armaan Malik and it has been composed by Amaal Mallik. The heart-touching lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa. Check out the song here:

De De Pyaar De is a romantic drama that showcases the complicated love story of 50-year-old Ashish and 26-year-old Ayesha, who find themselves attracted to each other but must get Ashish's family's approval first, which also includes his ex-wife, played by Tabu.

De De Pyaar De also stars Alok Nath, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. The film marks Akiv Ali's directorial debut in Bollywood and it has been produced collaboratively by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan, who is best-known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.