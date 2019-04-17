Saif Ali Khan And Ajay Devgn Had A Talk Over Viral 'Kareena-Saif' Dialogue In De De Pyaar De

Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De (Courtesy YouTube)

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film De De Pyaar De trended for several reasons when it released - the inclusion of Alok Nath, the film's storyline and also the mention of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a dialogue. Now, a report in DNA states that Ajay Devgn called up Saif Ali Khan to clear the air soon after the trailer released and here's how he reacted: "Hey, that's cool, man." In the trailer, Ajay Devgn lists down famous couples with huge age differences - he names Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, George Clooney and Amal Clooney and also Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in his attempt to prove: "Main duniya ka pehla aadmi nahi hoon jo apne se chhoti ladki ko date karne ki soch raha hai."

In De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh play a couple, who share an age difference of over two decades. The DNA report adds that Saif Ali Khan also congratulated Ajay Devgn for taking us such "cool" roles.

Saif Ali Khan, 48, and Kareena Kapoor, 38, married in 2012 after years of dating and welcomed their first son together Taimur in 2016. Saif Ali Khan was previously married to Amrita Singh, now 61, with whom he has children Sara Ali Khan (also an actress) and Ibrahim.

Saif and Kareena apart, other celebrity couples who have often featured in headlines for big age gaps include Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are 14 years apart; Aamir Khan, 54, and Kiran Rao, 45; Kabir Bedi, 73, and Parveen Dusanj, 43; Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, some 9 years apart.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill and is slated to open in cinemas on May 17.

