Kajol From Nineties' Film Set - No Vans But She Still Managed To Look Like This

Kajol is a bone-fide fan of throwback pictures and Thursday means it's time for a throwback treat! The 44-year-old actress travelled down the memory lane and landed on the sets of her 1997 film Ishq. "Throwback to Ishq," she wrote and then listed down how things were different on film sets some 22 years ago. "Big phones, sitting on set all day coz we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to," wrote Kajol and then added that shootings stretched to as long as 14 hours: "And we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine ... and looked good." The ensemble cast of Ishq also included names such as Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla and also Ajay Devgn, who she later married in 1999.

Kajol, who famously co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in several Nineties' films, also tagged the 53-year-old superstar along with her Ishq co-stars, for a query: "All nineties people agree? What say?"

In the photo, Kajol, sporting in a typical Nineties' look, can be seen touching up on her make-up.

Throwback to Ishq..... Big phones, sitting on set all day coz we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine ... and looked good .

All nineties people agree ? What say @ajaydevgn@iamsrk@aamir_khan@iam_juhipic.twitter.com/iXpvyBsu5u — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) May 2, 2019

Now, we were not kidding when we said Kajol is a fan of throwback photos. She shared another of her retro looks when she stumbled upon this throwback photo and captioned it: "One from Mr Menon's archive ..... when my hair touched my waist." Kajol also zeroed in on a throwback post for her Diwali wish last year: "Wishing everyone a light filled bright happy prosperous Diwali."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela and will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

