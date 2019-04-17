Kajol's Fashion Advice Comes With Her Signature 'Sense Of Humour'

Highlights Kajol's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela Kajol added the hashtag "#WednesdayWisdom" to her post

Kajol's Instagram posts are a perfect amalgamation of stunning pictures and a dash of her signature humour and her latest post is not an exception. If you are looking for some Wednesday wisdom, we would suggest you to check out the 44-year-old actress' latest Instagram post because it offers just that. Kajol delighted her Instafam with a gorgeous picture of herself. In the photograph, she can be seen dressed in a printed ethnic outfit as she playfully winks at the camera. However, it will be difficult to say if we love her expressions more or the caption that she added to the post. "A sense of humour is so important with the right jewellery," she captioned the post and added the hashtag "#WednesdayWisdom."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

We simply love Kajol's Instagram entries. A few days ago, Kajol shared a stunning picture of herself, which was clicked by her 8-year-old son Yug. The caption on Kajol's post read "Yug Devgn at work again." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Anyone who has been avidly following the actress on social media would agree that Kajol has a picture for every mood. These pictures are proof:

Here are some more posts that reflect Kajol's amazing sense of humour:

On the work front, Kajol's last big release was Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, which also featured National-award-winning actor Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Kajol has not announced any upcoming project as of now.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.