Kajol's Insta Post About 'Passing Thoughts' Cracks Up The Internet And How

Don't we all have those "awkward moments" where we hate to make small talks and are constantly looking for excuses to avoid the situation? Well, Kajol seems to have the perfect remedy (or should we say the perfect expression) for such situations. In case you are still wondering what we are referring to, we are talking about Kajol's latest Instagram post. On Instagram, Kajol shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen sporting permed hair and she accompanied the post with a hilarious caption. Kajol wrote: "Hmmmm..... Do I really need to say hi or can I get away with saying I just didn't see you?" She added the hashtags "#thatmoment" "#awkward" and " #passing thoughts" to the post. The post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram and the comment section was flooded with remarks like "LOL" and "ROFL."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

We can never get enough of Kajol's quirky style and of course, her great sense of humour and anyone who has been following the actress on social media would agree with us. A few days ago, Kajol shared a picture of herself dressed in a golden saree. In her caption, the actress made a reference to the popular story Goldilocks And The Three Bears and wrote: "If only Goldilocks had had a dress like this.... Maybe the bears would have let her stay over."

This is the post we are referring to:

Here are some posts that remind us of Kajol's strong caption game:

If that didn't crack you up, we wonder what will.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela. Kajol has not announced any upcoming project as of now.

