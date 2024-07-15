Trending: Abhay Deol Turns DJ At A Gig In Kolkata

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: abhaydeol)

Did you know Abhay Deol is a DJ? Head straight to the actor's Instagram page and see for yourself. On Sunday, Abhay shared a video where he is seen taking on DJ duties at a club. Dressed in black, he is standing on a raised platform behind the console making everyone groove to the infectious beats. Well done, Abhay. In his caption, the actor wrote, “‘The place ain't lit till the people ain't dancin.' Kolkata, you are definitely lit. Some snippets from the night, listen with headphones on if you wanna get a glimpse of my set.”

Reacting to the post, restaurateur Asma Khan wrote, “Aaah you went to my city!” Actor Armen Greyg said, “Oh very stylish house music you got it bro. I didn't know you do DJ as well as.” Actress Deepti Bhatnagar commented, “Amazing.” DJ Akhtar called Abhay's work “Neat.” Many others followed suit.

Abhay Deol will next be seen in Bun Tikki, alongside veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. In January, Abhay posted a detailed note on Instagram, reflecting on his journey from an underconfident child to working with “two legends.”

He wrote, “I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, pictured here along with my director Faraz Arif Ansari [director] who is not a legend, (yet!).”

Abhay Deol continued, “Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film ‘Bun Tikki' is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you Faraz Arif Ansari, for believing in me.”

Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix show Trial By Fire. The series also features Anupam Kher and Ratna Pathak Shah.