Sports Star DJ Carey Faked Cancer Using iPhone Cord To Scam Thousands, Even Tricked A Billionaire

DJ Carey, one of Ireland's most revered hurling legends, has admitted in court to faking cancer to scam thousands of euros from multiple victims, including Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, according to The Metro.

Carey, 54, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of deception at Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice, admitting he posed as a cancer patient between 2014 and 2022 to solicit money under false pretences. A now-infamous image allegedly sent to victims shows Carey lying on a bed with an iPhone charging cable taped under his nose, mimicking a nasal oxygen tube, as per the news portal.

Regarded as hurling's first true superstar, Carey's legacy includes five All-Ireland titles and nine All-Star awards. But behind the sporting glory was a troubling financial story. In 2011, he faced a court order to repay 7.3 million pounds to Allied Irish Bank, a debt later controversially reduced to just 51,000 pounds in 2018.

According to Irish Times, despite claims of serious health issues unrelated to cancer, Carey's deception shocked the nation. He was originally facing 21 fraud charges, and a trial involving 28 prosecution witnesses was scheduled. However, Carey pleaded guilty, and his sentencing is now set for October 29.

Carey remains free on bail until sentencing. His legal team acknowledged his heart-related health issues, while the court noted his history of high-profile financial difficulties.

This case has drawn comparisons to the infamous Belle Gibson scandal, in which the Australian wellness influencer falsely claimed she had cancer to gain fame and financial support before being fined over $400,000 for deception. Carey's dramatic fall from grace marks one of the most disturbing sports scandals in recent Irish history.