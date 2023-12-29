Weekend Binge: Celebrating The Best Of Salman Khan

A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.(courtesy: YouTube)

It's Salman Khan's birthday week. The ‘Bhaijaan' of Bollywood turned 58 on Wednesday. Fans, like every year, made a bee-line outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor. Salman Khan ended the day by waving at the sea of fans stationed in front of his home. On the work front, the actor had another successful year with Tiger 3 crossing the Rs 450-crore mark worldwide. To make Salman Khan's birthday week a special one, we have made a list of some of his iconic films that you can binge-watch on New Year's weekend.

1.Wanted- Zee5

“Ek baar jo maine commitment ka di, uske baad tho main khud ki bhi nahin sunta”. Is there a better way to start the list? We think not. The Prabhu Deva film also featured Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kardi, Uske Baad Toh Main Khud Ki Bhi Nahi Sunta…



Celebrating #10YearsOfWANTED, #SalmanKhan as RADHE and IPS officer with #Ayeshatakia Directed by #PrabhuDeva



Witness The Hurricane On Dec 20, Salman Khan & Mr Prabhu Return with #Dabangg3pic.twitter.com/A10evxgRlf — SalmanKhanHolics.com (@SalmanKhanHolic) September 18, 2019

2.Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Disney+ Hotstar

From the hit songs to Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's impeccable chemistry, the film holds a special place in our hearts. The film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Om Puri and Sharat Saxena in prominent roles. Of course, no one can forget little Munni, played on screen by Harshaali Malhotra.

3.Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! – Netflix

The Sooraj Barjatya film ticked all the boxes. Be it the beautiful love story of Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) or the bonds between the siblings, Hum Aapke Hain Koun can lift your mood on a dull weekend.

4.Dabangg – YouTube

Chulbul Pandey was one of the most loved characters played by Salman Khan. The superstar essayed the role of a cop and he called himself “Robinhood Pandey”. The movie marked the acting debut of Sonakshi Sinha.

5- Bodyguard (Disney+Hotstar)

Remember the dialogue? “Lovely Singh reporting, madam”. Even a decade later, this line brings a smile to every fan's face. In the 2011 film, Salman Khan played the character of Lovely Singh, a bodyguard to Kareena Kapoor's Divya.

Happy binge-watching!