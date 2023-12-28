ICYMI: The View From Salman Khan's Home On His Birthday

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: atulreellife)

Salman Khan's 58th birthday celebrations began with a party with friends and ended with him greeting his fans, just like he does every year. Some photos and videos from the superstar's meet-and-greet session were shared by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The video clip begins with Salman Khan walking into his balcony and waving at the sea of fans stationed outside Galaxy Apartments. The caption on the video shared by Atul Agnihotri read, "Bhai ka birthday hai."Sharing another one, he wrote, "When love is in the air."

Check out the posts here:

Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with niece Ayat (Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's daughter), celebrated with the family. Here's a super cute video of Salman Khan with niece Ayat and family.

Salman Khan's friends Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia shared some photos from his birthday party on social media. Neha Dhupia, who was also on the guest list, shared pictures with the birthday boy. She captioned the album, "Ok that escalated fast...From date night with husband to a birthday bash for the books. Happy birthday to the coolest Salman Khan. Last pic photo credit Bobby Deol - sahi."

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. The actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. Salman Khan currently hosts the 17th season of Bigg Boss.