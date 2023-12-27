A Fan Reminded Shah Rukh Khan Of Salman Khan's Birthday. His Epic Reply

SRK with Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Shah Rukh Khan, during his Ask Me Anything session with fans on X (earlier known as Twitter), was asked by a user if he knew that it is Salman Khan's 58th birthday today. "Aaj bade Bhai Salman Khan ji ko janamdin Hain (Today is big brother Salman Khan's birthday)," wrote the user. Shah Rukh Khan, replying to the user, mentioned that he already wished him and wrote, "I know and I have wished him. I don't do it on social media because it's personal na? MWaise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai (BTW, this photo of brother is so awesome)."

See Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

I know and I have wished him. I don't do it on social media because it's personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/AXvSKa2lqw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Earlier this year, speaking about his and SRK fans' fights and social media trolling, Salman told news agency ANI, "I always tell my fans that he (SRK) is your brother's (Salman) brother, so nothing should happen to him. So my fans didn't do that much. And I don't see that much social media, I don't understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don't understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh."

Earlier this year, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. SRK too returned the favour and made a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, which released on Diwali this year.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.