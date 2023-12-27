Inside Pics From Salman Khan's Birthday Bash With Friends

Salman Khan with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. (courtesy: riteishd)

Salman Khan's 58th birthday celebrations were all things fun. The superstar celebrated his big day with family and friends in Mumbai and pictures from the party were shared by his guests. Riteish Deshmukh, a regular attendee at all the parties hosted by Salman and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, attended with his wife Genelia D'Souza. Sharing a picture from the party, Riteish wrote, "Bhau... The man who I love unconditionally. May your life be filled with love, laughter and happiness. On your birthday today and every other day I only wish the best for you.... #happybirthdaysalmankhan."

Check out the party photo here:

Neha Dhupia, who was also on the guest list, shared pictures with the birthday boy. She also posted pictures with Bobby Deol, Sunil Grover, Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Angad Bedi. She captioned the album, "Ok that escalated fast...From date night with husband to a birthday bash for the books. Happy birthday to the coolest Salman Khan." Neha also posted a blurry picture of herself with Salman Khan (it was the last picture in the slide). She wrote, "Last pic photo credit Bobby Deol - sahi."

Salman Khan's Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol also shared a couple of pictures from last night's party and he wrote, "Mamu I love you." Salman Khan and Bobby Deol fondly call each other Mamu.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. The actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. Salman Khan currently hosts the 17th season of Bigg Boss.