Weekend Binge: Liked An Action Hero? Watch These 5 New-Age Heroes Next

Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero features him in a never-seen-before avatar. The versatile actor is seen in the role of a movie star in the film. The story follows the star through the troubles he lands in as a result of an accident. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana's character is seen locking horns with Jaideep Ahlawat's character, making the film a thrilling watch. While Ayshmann Khurrana may be new to the genre, there is no shortage of action-hero films in Indian cinema. From jumping off planes to chasing the bad guy across continents, our actors have done it all across languages. If An Action Hero has put you in the mood for more such edge-of-the-seat thrillers, we have news for you.

Here's a list of curated new-age action-hero movies worth your time.

1.Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Netflix

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is the story of a man who has a rare health condition that prevents him from feeling pain. This is all he needs to take on his foes in this super-fun movie that features Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role alongside Radhika Madan. Both actors excel in action sequences, so do not miss this one.

Vikram – DisneyPlus Hotstar

Kamal Haasan needs no introduction and neither does his last film, Vikram. This superhit film has the actor – who is 68 years old – knocking out the bad guys in style. The film has already attained cult status, so we think it is time to watch (or rewatch) the film.

War – Amazon Prime Video

This 2019 film had the audience's love in abundance. The box office numbers are proof. But what else can you expect from an action film that features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff? It would suffice to say they fight as gracefully as they dance.

Minnal Murali – Netflix

This may be a superhero film but everything about this action movie is original. From the superhero's origin story to the villain, this Malayalam film is proof that sleek action does not need big budgets.

Fan – YouTube, Apple TV

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film features him in a double role – as a superstar and as the superstar's unhinged fan. Watch it for SRK's earnest performance and carefully crafted action scenes.

