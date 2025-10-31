Weekend Binge: Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday With These Iconic Films

You can not really call yourself a Bollywood fan if you haven't watched Shah Rukh Khan's films. The superstar turns 60 this Sunday, November 2, and what better way to celebrate than by revisiting his iconic movies? From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Swades and many more, SRK has gifted us timeless performances that define Indian cinema.

So, on SRK's birthday weekend, dedicate your watchlist to the King of Romance. Here are some of his top films to binge-watch:

1. Darr – Prime Video

Long before Shah Rukh Khan became Bollywood's King of Romance, he scared everyone as the obsessive lover Rahul. His haunting “K-k-k-Kiran!” line became an instant classic. Directed by Yash Chopra, Darr featured Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in leading roles.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – Prime Video

You can not talk about SRK without mentioning DDLJ. Even after 30 years of its release, the film is still running in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir – that is how legendary it is. From the mustard fields to the train scene, the project is pure nostalgia.

3. Don – Prime Video

SRK's version of Don brought a slick, modern twist to Amitabh Bachchan's classic. With Farhan Akhtar's direction and that unforgettable twist ending, this one turned into a cult favourite. SRK looked sharp, moved sharp, and delivered that famous line – “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai.”

4. Devdas – Prime Video

In Devdas, the superstar turned heartbreak into an art form. The film dazzled with grand sets, heavy emotions and timeless music. SRK's chemistry with Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit made the tragedy feel even more poetic.

5. Chak De! India – YouTube

In Chak De! India, SRK played Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching India's women's hockey team. The “Sattar minute” locker-room speech still gives goosebumps. The film was directed by Shimit Amin.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Prime Video

Karan Johar's directorial debut gave us the ultimate college romance with a sprinkle of friendship, love triangle and nostalgia. SRK as Rahul was funny, flirty, and sometimes foolish – but always lovable. Oh, and “Pyaar dosti hai” still pops up in everyday conversations.

7. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – Prime Video

In this simple yet touching film, SRK played both Suri (the shy husband) and Raj (his flashy alter ego). Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film marked the acting debut of Anushka Sharma.

8. Swades – Netflix

Swades is not just a film – it is an emotion. SRK as Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist returning to India, was refreshingly grounded and real. The scene where he drinks water from a village boy's pot? Still unforgettable.

9. Pathaan – Prime Video

SRK's return to the big screen after a break was nothing short of explosive. Pathaan gave fans the larger-than-life action hero they had missed. With high-octane stunts, witty one-liners, and that cool chemistry with Deepika Padukone, the movie was pure entertainment.

10. Jawan – Netflix

Directed by Atlee, this film was a perfect mix of action, emotion and social message. Playing both father and son, SRK balanced mass appeal with meaning. The metro hijack scene and the father-son confrontation are fan favourites.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King with Deepika Padukone.