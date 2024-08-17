Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Stree 2</i>? Watch These Horror-Comedy Films Next

Stree 2 opened to the big screens on Independence Day, August 15. The sequel to the 2018 hit features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in prominent roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film tells the story of a headless monster named Sarkate, who kidnaps women in the small town of Chanderi. Needless to say, the presence of Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana is the cherry on top. For those who have already watched the movie and are craving more horror comedies, worry not—we have got you covered. Below is a list of the best Bollywood horror-comedy movies that you must watch over the long weekend:

1. Stree (August 31, 2018) - Disney+ Hotstar: As much as we waited for Stree 2, it was only because the first instalment made a lasting impact. Don't miss the chance to rewatch this movie, because, “Vo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai.”

2. Bhediya (November 25, 2022) - JioCinema: Another blockbuster from Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The film features Varun Dhawan's character in a tough spot as he transforms into a wolf at night. Abhishek Banerjee's hilarious presence adds an extra charm to the movie.

3. Bhootnath (May 9, 2008) - Disney+ Hotstar: Rewatch this film for its endless entertainment because “Hamare Bhoto-World Me Teen Cheezo Ki Bhut Kami Hai, Entertainment, Entertainment And Entertainment.”

4. Laxmii (November 9, 2020) - Disney+ Hotstar: Witness what happens when a transgender ghost possesses Akshay Kumar in this Raghava Lawrence film.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (October 12, 2007) - Disney+ Hotstar: Vidya Balan's portrayal of the eerie Manjulika is unforgettable. From the flashback love story to melodious tracks like Mere Dholna, this film lives rent-free in our hearts. Oh, and, did we mention Vidya Balan is making a comeback in the third instalment, releasing in November this year?

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (May 20, 2022) - Netflix: Kartik Aaryan's performance as Rooh Baba won us over in the second instalment of the franchise. The chemistry between Kartik and Kiara Advani, along with Tabu's stellar acting, makes this Anees Bazmee film worth a watch.

7. Roohi (March 11, 2021) - Netflix: Janhvi Kapoor shines as Roohi, a girl possessed by a ghost. Remember Varun Sharma's dialogue — “Bhindi sa shareer lekar Undertaker ki diet follow kar rahi hai yeh toh.”

8. Golmaal Again (October 20, 2017) - Prime Video: While all the instalments of the Golmaal series deliver generous doses of laughter, the fourth film adds a spooky, ghostly twist. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Parineeti Chopra. Phew!

9. Bhoot Police (September 10, 2021) - Disney+ Hotstar: Follow the hilarious yet scary adventures of ghost-hunting tantriks Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor). The sibling duo is hired to capture a demon haunting a tea estate in Himachal Pradesh. Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are also a part of this project.

10. Phone Bhoot (November 4, 2022) - Prime Video: This film marks the first-ever collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh.