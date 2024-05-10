Weekend Binge: Liked Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth? Watch These 5 Biopics Next

A still from 12th Fail . (courtesy: YouTube)

Rajkummar Rao, one of the country's most prolific actors, is back to entertain fans with another compelling story. This time, he is headlining the Tushar Hiranandani film Srikanth. Rajkummar Rao shines in the eponymous role, based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist, who is also the founder of Bollant Industries. In addition to Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. If the heartwarming and inspirational story of Srikanth has left you hungry for more such biopics, you have come to the right place. We have curated a list of some of the best biopics you can watch at home on various OTT platforms.

Take a look:

1. Sardar Udham - Prime Video

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. The portrayal of the lead character by Vicky Kaushal only elevates the powerful storytelling and poignant portrayal of historical events.

2. Mahanati - Prime Video

Mahanati chronicles the life of legendary South Indian actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh plays the titular role, exploring the meteoric rise of Savitri, India's first female superstar. The Nag Ashwin directorial delves into her professional milestones, tumultuous personal life, and her legacy in Indian cinema. While Keerthy Suresh won a National Award for her role, the film also has impressive performances by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan.

3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar – YouTube

This critically acclaimed biopic follows the life and work of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice. Played by Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, the film is an essential watch for those who want to understand India's difficult history with caste-based discrimination and Dr Ambedkar's pivotal role in shaping modern India.

4. 12th Fail - Disney+Hotstar

This 2023 film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who transcended severe poverty to achieve the prestigious rank of an Indian Police Service officer. Vikrant Massey delivers a performance of a lifetime as Manoj Kumar Sharma, perfecting the depiction of resilience and determination against all odds. The film was a critical and commercial success.

5. Neerja - Disney+Hotstar

This Ram Madhvani directorial narrates the heartbreaking take of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, portrayed by Sonam Kapoor. The film closely recreates the harrowing events of the Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking in 1986, in which Neerja's remarkable courage and selflessness saved several lives.

Now, if you're in the mood for some riveting tales of courage, resilience, and inspiration, these cinematic gems are sure to impress you.












