Madhu Chopra About Priyanka Chopra's Miss World Title: "We Didn't Think She Would Win"

Priyanka Chopra has been a source of pride for the nation ever since she won the title of Miss World in 2000. Soon after, she was flooded with film offers and the rest is history. Priyanka's Miss World win came as a surprise to everyone, even her parents, who had made travel plans with her as a form of “consolation” for the loss. In an interview, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra said, “She (Priyanka) went for Miss World. That was the first time we travelled abroad. Again, we didn't think she would win! Because just the previous year, Miss India won Miss World, so it could not have happened simultaneously! We were sure, so we bought tickets for grand travel all over Europe and America as a consolation prize for her and the three of us.”

“We bought our tickets and were looking forward to it. Her dad was like she would be very disappointed if she did not make it, so this is our gift to her! And then she did it! She won, and we had to cut short our travel plans!" Madhu Chopra told Rodrigo Canelas.

Madhu Chopra also shared that after winning the beauty pageant, Priyanka faced unexpected opposition upon her return to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. “(After the pageant) She first came to Bareilly. But, at that time, there was a trend or a bad wind blowing that all these beauty pageants were for nari shoshan (oppression or exploitation of women) and that they were shaming women by objectifying them and that these pageants were not good. But she won Miss World. They were not ready to welcome her into Uttar Pradesh as such.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently juggling several projects. The actress has been filming for the second season of the Prime Video series Citadel. She also has Heads of State and The Bluff in the lineup.