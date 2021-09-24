We Can't Help But 'Fall' For These Summer Throwbacks Of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra decided to herald fall by sharing a set of throwback pictures on social media. Priyanka Chopra decided to look back at her summer diaries in London, where she has been shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel for months. In one of the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen smiling with all her heart. In another one, she can be seen admiring the stunning view. Another picture features the actress along with her brother Siddharth Chopra and a friend. She captioned the post: "Summer, you've been good to me." She added the hashtags #TBT, #GoodbyeSummer, #HelloFall.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra's summer in London looked like:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel of the same name. The actress' upcoming projects include a comedy film with Mindy Kaling, Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial project Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She recently launched a haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare. She will also be seen in The Matrix 4.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She launched her memoir Unfinished earlier this year. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York.