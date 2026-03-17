Watch: Viral Wedding Video Shows Gaurav Kapur In Tears As Kritika Kamra Walks Down The Aisle

On March 11, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in a private registry ceremony at Gaurav's Mumbai home. A wedding video of the couple has now gone viral on social media. The video, shared on Monday by the couple's wedding videographer, captures key moments from the ceremony, including their vows and personal exchanges.

About The video

The clip opens with Gaurav speaking about his decision to marry Kritika. He says, "So many people who mean so much to us will be here to celebrate what I think is actually very normal. Getting married is just a very normal thing because I feel like it's already done - here (heart) and here (brain)."

The video then shows Kritika walking down the aisle in a red saree, accompanied by her father. As Gaurav sees her approaching, he becomes visibly emotional and breaks down in tears. Kritika appears moved by the moment and is seen smiling and laughing as she watches his reaction. In a lighter moment, she refers to Gaurav as "home".

The footage also captures the couple exchanging vows as their guests watch and cheer. Kritika says, "When I look around today, everything looks right. And this feels right. So here's me standing in front of my favourite boy, making some forever-kind-of promises. I'm a forever kind of girl. I promise you will always be heard, seen, and held. I love you, and I always will."

Gaurav responds with his vows, saying, "You be the plane, I will be the tailwind. I will push you as far as you want to go and be right there behind you. I've got your back now and always. I love you, and I am so happy that you are my Mrs."



The video has since been widely shared online, with many viewers commenting on the emotion and simplicity of the ceremony.

In December last year, Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. She shared playful pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

The caption was a light-hearted nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. The two got married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025. She is reportedly set to appear next in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.



Also Read: After Marrying Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Dances To Mujhse Shaadi Karogi At After Party