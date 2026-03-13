After Marrying Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Dances To <i>Mujhse Shaadi Karogi</i> At After Party

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor hosted an after-party after marrying in an intimate registry ceremony at Gaurav's Mumbai home on March 11.

Malaika Arora, cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, and Yuvraj Singh, Lara Dutta, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah attended the party.

A video from the celebrations has made its way onto social media. In the viral video, Gaurav Kapoor, on his knees, asks Kritika, "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?" (Will you marry me?), matching his steps to the Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra track from the film of the same name.

The video captures the vibes of the celebrations.

For her wedding, Kritika Kamra wore a classic red silk-satin saree, while the groom chose a classic ivory bandhgala.

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik shared some breathtakingly beautiful shots of the couple on his Instagram page.

Kritika Made Her Relationship Instagram Official

In December last year, Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. She shared goofy pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

Kritika's caption was a cheeky nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025.

The actress will reportedly next appear in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.