Watch: Salman Khan Sends "Best Wishes" To Anurag Kashyap's <i>Nishaanchi</i>, Sonakshi Sinha Joins In

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of Nishaanchi, and who else but Salman Khan recently sent his best wishes to the director. In a new clip shared by him, the Dabangg actor is seen admiring the poster of Nishaanchi too.

Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to send his best wishes to Nishaanchi, releasing in theatres on September 19, 2025, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

In the video, Salman Khan is seen zooming in on the poster of Nishaanchi while the female lead of the film, Vedika Pinto, and Sonakshi Sinha join in excitedly.

Salman Khan captioned it, "Best wishes for the film 'Nishaanchi'."

When Anurag Kashyap Said Nishaanchi Was First Offered To Sushant Singh Rajput

Anurag Kashyap revealed to Galatta Plus how many actors in the film industry were aware of the making of Nishaanchi.

The director then added that Sushant Singh Rajput was approached for the film but "stopped responding" after getting two big films from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Anurag Kashyap said, "Actors have been interested in it, but it never hit home with me with anyone. I said I will make it the right way. This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). Then he got two very big films - Dil Bechara and Drive - they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film was put on the back burner; then he stopped responding, so I moved on. It was announced with him back in 2016."

About Nishaanchi

The film marks the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray. The film also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

