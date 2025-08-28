Why Anurag Kashyap Could Not Make <i>Nishaanchi</i> With Sushant Singh Rajput: "He Got Two Very Big Films And..."

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of Nishaanchi, and the news of his earlier plans to make the film with the late Sushant Singh Rajput is in the limelight. The filmmaker revealed why Nishaanchi went on the back burner after Sushant Singh Rajput had "stopped responding".

What's Happening

Anurag Kashyap revealed to Galatta Plus how many actors in the film industry were aware of the making of Nishaanchi.

The director then added that Sushant Singh Rajput was approached for the film, but he "stopped responding" after getting two big films by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Anurag Kashyap said, "Actors have been interested in it, but it never hit home with me with anyone. I said I will make it the right way. This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films - Dil Bechara and Drive - they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film was on a back-burner, then he stopped responding, so I then moved away. It was announced with him back in 2016."

In an earlier interview with NDTV, Anurag Kashyap had also mentioned how Sushant had never called him back after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

He had said, "Years later, in 2016, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mukesh went to Sushant and said, 'Anurag has written a script looking for an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh.' Dhoni was released, became a success, and he never called me back. I was not upset, I moved on, I did Mukkabaaz."

Sushant had also dropped out of Hasee Toh Phasee, which eventually had Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Anurag Kashyap said, "YRF called him and said, 'We'll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.' Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh (Chhabra) and all of us used to sit together, he signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider, because usko YRF ka validation chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It's with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges."

Anurag Kashyap Projects

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap has Nishaanchi to look forward to.

He will also be seen in Dacoit, where he plays a cop. The bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

In A Nutshell

Anurag Kashyap recently opened up on having approached the late Sushant Singh Rajput for Nishaanchi and why it never got made with him. He also added that with two big Dharma films in his kitty, Sushant Singh Rajput had eventually stopped replying to the director.