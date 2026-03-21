Watch: Rakesh Bedi Calling Himself 'Dhurandhar' In A 12-Year-Old Clip Goes Viral

While Rakesh Bedi is soaking up all the praise coming his way after the massive success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and now Dhurandhar: The Revenge, an old clip of his has gone viral.

Rakesh Bedi played an interesting character in the popular television show Qubool Hai almost 12 years ago. Interestingly, his onscreen name was Dhurandhar Watavdekar, which is going viral now, owing to the Dhurandhar craze.

The Viral Clip

Qubool Hai was led by Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Asad, and Surbhi Jyoti as Zoya. In a few episodes leading to a particular track in the show where the lead pair have a fake engagement, Rakesh Bedi introduces himself as the law-abiding officer Dhurandhar Watavdekar. A clip in which he proves how he will go to any lengths to protect his country is now going viral online.

When Ranveer Singh Said Rakesh Bedi Deserves Rs 500 Crore If Dhurandhar 2 Makes Rs 1,000 Crore

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who shot to limelight with his stellar performance in the Dhurandhar franchise, said Ranveer Singh gave him the biggest compliment. Speaking on India Podcasts the actor said Ranveer told him he deserves Rs 500 crore if the film crosses Rs 1,000 crore.

Asked about his chemistry with Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi said, "Bohot achchi tuning rahi, aur jab mera last day tha... tab Ranveer ne mike apne haath mein li aur bola ki agar ye film ₹1,000 crore ka dhanda karegi toh usme ₹500 crore Rakesh ji ke vajah se honge (There was such good tuning on set. When it was my last day, Ranveer took the mic and said that if the film makes ₹1,000 crore at the box office, then ₹500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji)!"

Humbled by Ranveer Singh's generosity, Bedi said Ranveer shouldn't make such bombastic statements.

Rakesh added, "Ek character actor ke liye issey badi respect aur kya ho sakti hai? Ek director jo bol raha hai, aur usne mere kandhe pe haath rakh ke bola, film ke dauran, 'Rakesh ji jab aapka last day aayega na shooting ka, toh main ro parunga! Sir, I will miss you! So iss tarah ka atmosphere create hua tha poore film mein. Toh kaam achcha hi hoga na (What more respect can a character actor ask for? The director told me that when it will be my last day on set, he will start crying. So that was the atmosphere on set, and that reflects in the good work)?'"

Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel—a scheming and manipulative Karachi politician in the franchise.

Background

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh Goes To Pakistan, Gifts India A Blockbuster