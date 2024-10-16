Watch: Nick Jonas Runs Off Stage After Laser Was Aimed At Him During Prague Concert

Nick Jonas faced a security threat during his concert at Prague recently. The singer ran out of fear when a laser was aimed at him. He immediately alerted his security team and the concert was stopped for a while. Nick Jonas was joined by brothers Kevin and Joe on stage. While Nick ran off stage, Joe and Kevin remained on stage. The security personnel identified the person who aimed the laser at Nick and removed him from the venue in no time. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to the singer. Sharing the video, a fan page wrote in the caption, "The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick. The person was removed from the venue and the show continued. I'm glad Nick and the rest of the best is safe."

The comments section was swamped with fan messages. A user wrote, "I'm glad they're all ok." Another fan wrote, "They have a sign to indicate danger. That's smart." Another comment read, "Dang. I'm so glad they're okay! How dare they do that?!" Take a look:

After taking a brief break from social media, Nick Jonas announced his comeback with a post on Tuesday. He shared a couple of happy pictures of himself and wrote, "Been taking some me time from social media. Until, I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall. #enjoy #imback". Take a look:

Nick shared a blissful birthday with Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie last month. Priyanka wished Nick Jonas with a heart-warming post. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas." Take a look:

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy.