Priyanka Chopra Re-Unites With Daughter Malti Marie After India Trip. See Post

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post deserves your undivided attention. The actress has shared a cute picture featuring her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the photo, the little one is seen crawling on a bed. She is wearing a comfortable printed set. We can only see Malti's back in the photo. Caption, you ask? Priyanka didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply picked an angel emoji and tagged her daughter. Oh ya, Malti has an Instagram account. The pic came a day after Priyanka bid adieu to India post her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities.

Siddharth Chopra and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya had a registry ceremony, followed by an engagement party last weekend. Priyanka Chopra shared a video from the festivities on Instagram. In the clip, we can see the much-in-love couple smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. Priyanka looks stunning, as always, in an orange suit. The actress has also shared a throwback family picture featuring herself, Siddharth and their parents – late Dr Ashok Chopra, and mother Madhu Chopra. The side note read, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad's birthday. Their hastakshar and ring ceremony."

Now, take a look at Priyanka Chopra's OOTN for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement ceremony. She looks oh-so-gorgeous in Manish Malhotra couture. The pearl choker added drama to her look. For the side note, she wrote, “Berries and cream.”

During her visit to India, Priyanka Chopra also attended the screening of her Marathi production Paani with her brother Siddharth and their mother Madhu Chopra.

Sharing a teaser of Paani, the actress wrote, “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October.”

Priyanka Chopra has also expressed her excitement about the film's release at the event. She said, "I'm thrilled to share 'Paani' with the world, a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man's journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him.”