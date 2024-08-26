Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra At Promotions Of Marathi Film Paani With Mother Madhu Chopra And Brother Siddharth

Priyanka Chopra is one of the producers of the film

Read Time: 2 mins
Priyanka Chopra At Promotions Of Marathi Film <i>Paani</i> With Mother Madhu Chopra And Brother Siddharth
Priyanka, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth pictured at the event
New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra had a busy schedule in India. After attending brother Siddharth's registry ceremony and wedding festivities, the Dostana actor checked into the promotional event of her Marathi production Paani on Monday night in Mumbai. She was accompanied by mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth at the event. Priyanka Chopra looked a true-blue desi girl as she chose a blue salwar suit for the occasion. She kept her tresses loose and accessories minimal. Priyanka Chopra flashed her bright smile for the cameras on the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures here:

Paani marks the directorial debut of Addinath M Kothare, who will also be acting in the project. The movie is scheduled to hit cinema screens on October 18. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Priyanka posted a video featuring the film's title and other details. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, "This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film 'Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd." Take a look:

In a note shared by Paani's team, Priyanka Chopra expressed how the film "tackles a vital issue." She said, "I'm thrilled to share 'Paani' with the world, a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man's journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him," as quoted by ANI.

Paani was screened at the New York Film Festival in America. The film also received the award of Best Film on Environment/Conservation/Preservation at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. The film features Addinath M Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi and Vikas Pandurang Patil.

