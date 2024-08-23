Priyanka Chopra Checks Into Mumbai For The Trailer Launch Of Marathi Film <i>Paani</i>

Priyanka Chopra has had a jam-packed schedule of late, what with the shoot of her Hollywood films The Bluff and Heads Of State. The actress scooped some time out and flew to Mumbai for the trailer launch of her Marathi film Paani. The actress was pictured at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday. The former Miss World greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. She also shared a picture of the view from her flight on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan."

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

See photos from the Mumbai airport here:

Priyanka Chopra shared an update on her Marathi feature film Paani earlier this week and she wrote, "This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film Paani is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres. Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures Presents Paani in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd." Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra is co-producing the film.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas.

Her upcoming projects include Heads Of State and the swashbuckler The Bluff. She has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.