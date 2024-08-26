Priyanka Chopra Visits Film City During Her Stay In Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai. The actress arrived last week to attend the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. On Monday, she shared a clip from the city of dreams, zooming in on a banner that read, "Film City Mumbai." Her location tag also said "Film City Mumbai." In the background, Priyanka used the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi from the Gadar series. It seems that Priyanka is missing being a Mumbaikar. She also used a laughing face with teary eyes and a crying face emoji.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared some pictures from Siddharth Chopra and actress Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities. Dressed in a pink-hued saree, she looked absolutely stunning. Oh, and we also spotted her BFF Tamanna Dutt in the images. Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were MIA from the frames. “Berries and cream,” the star wrote in the caption.

In April, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya hosted a roka ceremony, which was attended by family and friends. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their little munchkin Malti Marie also attended the happy event.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra announced the release date of her Marathi production Paani on Tuesday. Directed by Addinath M Kothare, the project marks Priyanka's fourth Marathi production after Ventilator, Kay Re Rascalaa and Firebrand. The film is set to hit the big screens on October 18. To share the exciting news, Priyanka posted a video revealing the film's title and other details. The side note read, “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.”

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of The Bluff. The movie has been directed by Frank E Flowers. She will also appear in Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.