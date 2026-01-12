Watch: Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet's Cute PDA Steals The Show At 2026 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards together, and a video of the duo from the event has been going viral on social media.

The couple were spotted seated next to each other at Timothee's table, joining the team behind Marty Supreme in Beverly Hills on Sunday, 11 January. While Kylie didn't pose for photos on the red carpet, she was seen enjoying the show from the audience.

Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner At Golden Globes

During the ceremony, host Nikki Glaser cracked a few light-hearted jokes about Timothee during her opening monologue. "This is interesting... not a lot of people know this... but Timothee Chalamet is the first actor in history to have to put on muscle for a movie about ping pong. He gained over 60 ounces! It's insane!" she joked.

In the viral video, Timothee and Kylie were seen smiling and talking to each other while dishing out major couple goals. Take a look at the video here:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet blessing us with their presence at the #GoldenGlobes 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TtFfgO0q6W — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Timothee was nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category for Marty Supreme.

A few days ago, Timothée and Kylie attended the Critics' Choice Awards. Timothée took home the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme, a film based on the life of American table tennis legend Marty Reisman. The win marks Chalamet's first Critics' Choice victory after four previous nominations.

During his acceptance speech, the 28-year-old actor acknowledged his fellow nominees - Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura - before directing a heartfelt message to Kylie Jenner, who was seated in the audience.

"Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn't do this without you," Chalamet said, looking towards Jenner. He added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The cameras captured Jenner's emotional response - smiling warmly, clasping her hands under her chin, and later mouthing, "I love you," back at Chalamet.



