Karan Johar Predicts Timothee Chalamet's Oscar Win For <i>Marty Supreme</i>: 'Celebrating In Advance'

Filmmaker Karan Johar may have seen his production Homebound miss out on the Oscars 2026 nominations, but that did not stop him from celebrating cinema in his own distinctive style. The director-producer recently turned cheerleader for Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet.

Karan Johar Backs Timothee Chalamet With A Tongue-In-Cheek Celebration

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph of himself wearing a Marty Supreme jacket adorned with three stars. Adding his humour to the post, he wrote, "Koi lena dena nahi aur picture bhi nahi dekhi... but celebrating #timothychalamet 's Oscar win in advance! Also the hoodie is cool! @rahuljhangiani #martysupreme."

Interestingly, Karan Johar's celebration followed a bittersweet moment for him personally. His film Homebound, backed by Dharma Productions, had been in contention but ultimately did not make it to the final list of Oscar 2026 nominees.

Timothee Chalamet Creates History

In one of the biggest highlights of this awards season, Timothee Chalamet has earned a nomination for Best Actor at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, setting a new Oscar record in the process. At 30, he has become the youngest male actor to receive three acting nominations, according to Variety. His earlier nods came for Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown.

Timothee Chalamet is widely considered one of the favourites to win for his performance as table tennis prodigy Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. The nomination has firmly positioned him as a strong contender for his first-ever Oscar win. If he does take home the trophy, he will become the second youngest Best Actor winner in Academy Awards history, behind Adrien Brody, who was 29 when he won for The Pianist.

The Best Actor category this year features formidable competition, with Timothee Chalamet nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Marty Supreme has emerged as a major awards-season player, securing nominations for Best Picture, Best Casting, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

