Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals What Rabindranath Tagore Said When He Was Asked To Write World Anthem

What happens in Kolkata, doesn't stay in Kolkata. Diljit Dosanjh performed at the city of joy last night as a part of his magnificent Dil-Luminati India Tour and summed up the spirit of the city with "Karbo, larbo, jeetbo re" (We fight and we will win) mantra. The singer, who is making headlines with every performance, moulded himself in the true spirit of Bengali culture and heritage as he addressed the large audience present over there. Soon after his performance, Diljit shared a video from the concert on his Instagram feed. Diljit talked about Rabindranath Tagore and linked the cultural heritage of Punjab with that of Bengal in his inimitable style.

Citing Kolkata's cultural heritage, Diljit says in the video, "I was reading about Rabindranath Tagore. I liked his words. Someone asked him to write world anthem as he wrote the national anthem (Jana gana mana). He replied sweetly. Rabindranath Tagore replied, "Guru Nanakji wrote it much earlier, back in the 15th century." Then Diljit recited a few lines from Guru Nanak's composition, which read, "The sky is like a platter. The sun and moon are the lamps..." He concluded his speech mentioning the love between Punjabis and Bengalis are decade-old.

Diljit also gave a roaring shout out to Shah Rukh Khan's mantra "Korbo larbo jeetbo re". Diljit can be heard saying, "Karbo, larbo, jeetbo re... This is a very good tagline. Is it from the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders? It's very nice. And specially, it's Shah Rukh Khan Sir's team, so I have to like it. Because I am a fan of Sir. It's a nice mantra as well. You work hard, fight with yourself. We are supposed to give our 100% no matter we win or not. If you work hard 100%, you will be victorious at any cost. It's a very good slogan."Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Thank you Kolkata. Love you. See you again." Take a look:

Ahaed of the concert, Diljit visited the iconic spots in Kolkata including Indian Coffee House, Howrah Bridge and the banks of the Ganges. Take a look:

Diljit's next stop is Bengaluru. He will wrap up his India leg of the tour in Guwahati on December 29.