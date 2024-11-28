To "Dear" Diljit Dosanjh, A Precious Gift From Poet And Lyricist Gulzar

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who is entertaining fans with his Dil-Luminati Tour, has received the sweetest gift from legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar. On Wednesday, Diljit dropped a picture on his Instagram Stories featuring Gulzar's 89 Autumns of Poems. The book celebrates the poetic career of Gulzar. The present came with Gulzar's autograph and a message that read, “Dear Diljit, with love & regards!” Elated at the gesture, Diljit added a hand-heart emoji to the snap. Take a look:

On Sunday (November 24), Diljit Dosanjh put forward an electrifying performance in Pune as a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The musical extravaganza had a special attendee — Nimrat Kaur. The actress posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from the glittery night. She was dressed in a chic ensemble having the time of her life. Nimrat danced to the tunes of Diljit's upbeat tracks including Vibe, Lemonade, Do You Know, Kinni Kinni and more. She made cute hand gestures and her million-dollar smile was unmissable in the clicks. Oh, some of the photos also capture Nimrit posing with fans and police personnel. Her caption was a direct reference to Diljit's hit track Lover. She wrote, “Hona ni main recover. Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. Diljit Dosanjh, chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr kare hamesha.” Replying to the post, Diljit said, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c."

Another viral incident transpired during the Pune concert. A video, doing the rounds on the internet, showcases a man proposing to his girlfriend on the stage. The audience erupted into cheers and applause as the gush-worthy moment. The clip shows the man getting down on one knee and proposing to his ladylove. Later, he kisses and hugs her too. Diljit paused his performance during the heartwarming moment. He clapped and urged the concert-goers to applaud the couple. Diljit also shook hands with the man and hugged his partner. While on the stage, the man revealed that he has been in a relationship for 13 years.

Up next, Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in Kolkata on November 30. He will wrap up his India leg of the tour in Guwahati on December 29.