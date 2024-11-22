Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Falls On Stage During Ahmedabad Concert. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is making all the right noises. From grand entries to carrying his Punjabi munda look on stage, the singer is doing it all and how. But did you know he met with a little mishap during his Ahmedabad concert on November 17? Diljit fell onstage while performing his 2014 hit track Patiala Peg. In a video posted on Reddit, Diljit was seen singing the track and grooving to the peppy beats. Suddenly he slipped and fell on the stage. However, Diljit recovered quickly and asked the backup singers to pause. He told them, “Bhai yahan pe fire aap jo chhodte ho, mat chhodo. Tel aata hai yahan (Please don't lauch the fire effects here. The floor gets slipper.)” The setback did not stop Diljit from continuing his electrifying performance. Addressing the crowd, he said, “I am okay”. Watch the video here:

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert was indeed a special one. Why? Well, it was Kartik Aaryan who joined him onstage. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, uploaded a string of pictures on Instagram featuring his heartwarming interaction with Diljit. The duo twinned in black outfits. They also shared a warm hug. “Vibe,” read the side note.

Do you know Diljit Dosanjh also sang the theme song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 — Hare Krishna Hare Ram during the concert? Don't miss the iconic hand gestures. “Rooh Baba x Dil-Luminati,” wrote Kartik Aaryan along with the video. FYI: Kartik plays the role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has come up with a surprise for his Mumbai fans. The singer has added the city of dreams to his Dil-Luminati Tour. Can you believe it? Diljit made the announcement by sharing a poster on his Instagram Stories. He will be performing in the city on December 19. In the caption, Diljit wrote, “Lau ji hogaya Mumbai add. [Guys, we have added Mumbai now.]”

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2024-11/ ldn3rfa8_diljit-_625x300_20_ November_24.jpg

Up next, Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in Lucknow today. He will be wrapping up his Dil-Luminati tour in Guwahati on December 29.