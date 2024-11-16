Is Kartik Aaryan The New <i>Shaktimaan</i> Instead Of Ranveer Singh? Reddit Post Sparks Discussion

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the revival of the popular 90s show Shaktimaan. But the question is, who will be slipping into the iconic role, previously headlined by Mukesh Khanna? Now, a Reddit post has indicated that Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been approached for the role. The note attached to the post read, “Kartik Aaryan has been approached for this role but he's busy and is “thinking it over”. No answer yet. Thoughts?” Needless to mention, Reddit users have shared their two cents on the speculations.

A person urged Kartik Aaryan to “steer clear of the disaster” saying, “Who owns the IP demands too much creative control and is still stuck in the 90s, Sony should also think about the project again and might as well try and create a new IP.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another pointed out, “This would be career suicide for Kartik Aryan. Unless they reinvent the character. If they plan to stick to the old pattern it won't work. Not to mention plenty of people are put off by Shaktiman at this moment, not to mention nowadays people are quick to catch on Inspired shots and stolen storylines which I have no doubt are bound to happen.”

“Please NO, No Kartik Aryan,” said a fan.

“I don't have much hope with the project. No matter whom they take, most probably they will make the story outdated & cringe,” guessed an individual.

Meanwhile, a user stated that Kartik Aaryan is an “effective choice” for Shaktimaan as he “has more pull with kids”.

DYK that Ranveer Singh wanted to play the titular role in Shaktimaan? Reportedly, the actor waited at Mukesh Khanna's office for three hours to discuss the matter. Refuting the rumours at a press conference, Mukesh Khanna revealed, “No. I didn't force him to wait. He sat for three hours because he wanted to. He came to my office. We enjoyed each other's company… I decide who plays Shaktimaan. Producers cast actors; an actor can't cast a producer. You come to my office and say that you want to be Shaktimaan, it's not allowed!” reported India Today.

Shaktimaan aired on Doordarshan in 1997. The show ran successfully for 450 episodes.