When Kartik Aaryan's Curiosity About Deodorants Led Him To Set His Sister's Hair On Fire: "I Didn't Mean To, She Was In The Wrong Spot"

Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari always has a blast roasting him and sharing his embarrassing childhood stories during interviews and talk shows. After appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kartik, where she revealed all his mischiefs from childhood, she has now shared another interesting story about the actor during a recent interview with Galatta India. She recalled the time when Kartik accidentally set his sister's hair on fire because of his curious nature as a kid. If you're wondering how, it was an experiment with a deodorant bottle.

"Kartik was always very curious. One day, he saw the flammable sign on a deodorant bottle and wanted to test if it would actually spray fire. He asked his sister Kittu to light a candle, and then sprayed the deodorant through the candle flame. Unfortunately, he sprayed too much, and Kittu's hair caught fire. Luckily, they managed to put it out, but Kartik got a good scolding after that," she recounted.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor wasted no time in chiming in. Defending himself, he said, "I didn't mean to burn her hair. She was just in the wrong spot, and when the flames went up, one side of her hair caught fire. I immediately started throwing water on her. My mom was really angry at me after that."

Coming from a completely non-film background, Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, after years of juggling his studies and acting auditions. Since then, he has appeared in a string of hit films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi, Chandu Champion, and the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.



