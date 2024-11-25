Nimrat Kaur Had This Fun At Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert: "<i>Hona Ni Main Recover</i>"

Nimrat Kaur attended Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tour concert in Pune on Sunday night. How do we know? Well, her recent Instagram post serves as proof. In the carousel of photos and videos, we can see the actress dressed in smart casuals, enjoying the show amid a sea of fans. While Diljit performs live on stage, Nimrat is seen dancing to various hit tracks by the singer, including Vibe, Lemonade, Do You Know, Kinni Kinni and more. In her caption, Nimrat used the lyrics from Diljit's famous track Lover. She wrote, “Hona ni main recover. Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. Diljit Dosanjh, chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr kare hamesha.”

On November 11, Nimrat Kaur reshared a thoughtful note discussing the significance of the 11/11 portal. The note read, “Today, November 11th, we experience the 11/11 portal. Expect synchronicities and surreal moments of clarity, confirming decisions you've been contemplating. This is breakthrough energy being amplified. Set your intentions and become clear on what it is you wish to manifest.”

The note continued, “And with 2025 right around the corner, it's a powerful time to begin setting intentions for the new year as well. In Numerology, when 1111 appears, new pathways open, new opportunities & energetic shifts take place. Seeing 1111 is a sign that you are in sync with the Universe, and you are being encouraged to trust the process and embrace the changes that are happening in your life.” Click here to read all about it.

Before that, Nimrat Kaur joined the viral trend and posted a fun Instagram reel. She lip-synced to the popular meme dialogue, “Tuhadi friendship enni pakki honi chahidi aa. Loki dekh-dekh jal jaan. Kehn ‘Hawww,' eda karan. [Your friendship should be so strong that people get jealous just by looking at it.]” The actress shot the reel with her pet cat, Karam Chand, who made a cute appearance in the background. The side note read, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!!”

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video with Radhika Madan and Bhagyashree.