Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Mumbai Show For Dil-Luminati Tour. Details Inside

For all Diljit Dosanjh fans, we have some super duper news waiting for you. Any guesses? Oh c'mon. The Punjabi singer has added Mumbai to his Dil-Luminati Tour. Don't know about you, but we just can't keep calm. Diljit has shared a poster of the Mumbai concert on Instagram Stories. Date: December 19, 7 pm onwards. The ticket window will open on November 22. Sharing the poster, Diljit said, “Lau ji hogaya Mumbai add. [Guys, we have added Mumbai now.]”

Diljit Dosanjh grabbed attention at his Hyderabad concert with his clever lyrical improvisations. Ahead of the event, the Telangana government issued a notice asking him to avoid performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. Rising to the challenge, Diljit infused humour and creativity into his set by tweaking popular lines from his tracks. In videos making rounds online, fans are loving his quirky adaptations: "5 tara theke" became "5 tara hotel," "daaru 'ch lemonade" turned into "coke 'ch lemonade," "mitra te case chalda" was hilariously changed to "mitra da face chalda," "botlan de datt patne" switched to "coke de datt patne," and "Patiala peg" transformed into "Patiala geda." The crowd could not get enough of his wit – Diljit truly nailed it. Click here to read in detail.

Before his Hyderabad concert, Diljit Dosanjh made a visit to the gurudwara in Gowliguda to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's Gurpurab. Sharing the sacred moment with his fans, he posted a video capturing his visit. In the clip, Diljit, dressed in black casual attire and a red turban, is seen entering the gurudwara, bowing down and seeking blessings with folded hands. Diljit also greeted fans waiting outside the gurudwara, taking a moment to connect with them. Diljit's caption read, “Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara'n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti. [Congratulations to everyone on Gurpurab. Just like every year, this time as well, Baba Ji has showered immense blessings.]”

As part of his Dil-luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Lucknow on November 22 and Guwahati on December 29, along with other cities on different dates.

On the acting front, fans can look forward to seeing him in the highly anticipated film Border 2, where he will share the screen with Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan.