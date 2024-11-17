Diljit Dosanjh Tweaks Lyrics From "5 <i>Tara Theke</i>" To "5 <i>Tara</i> Hotel" After Telangana Government's Legal Notice

Just like all other Dil-luminati tour concerts, Diljit Dosanjh's Friday show in Hyderabad was packed with fans. Known for his super energetic performances, the singer rocked the stage with his hits. But did you know Diljit tweaked the lyrics of his songs during the Hyderabad show? Before the concert, he received a notice from the Telangana government asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. Playing it smart, the singer made hilarious changes to the lyrics. In several videos circulating online, you can see Diljit's quirky moves – he changed "5 tara theke" to "5 tara hotel," "daaru 'ch lemonade" to "coke 'ch lemonade," "mitra te case chalda" to "mitra da face chalda," "botlan de datt patne" to "coke de datt patne," and "Patiala peg" to "Patiala geda." Too good, Diljit, too good.

Check out a video shared by a fan page on Instagram below:

In another clip going crazy viral, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen calling out the government for imposing restrictions. The singer said, "Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme tainu pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, eh Dosanjhanwala bugge. Eh taan nai chadda eni sheti. [Someone from outside will come as an artist, and they will sing whatever they want and leave, doing whatever they please, without any tension. But when an Indian artist is coming home, he has to face trouble. But let me tell you one thing, I am Dosanjhanwala. I will not go away like this.]

For context, the Telangana government served Diljit Dosanjh a legal notice, instructing him not to perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs or violence. This action follows a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar, who sought to prevent Diljit from singing such songs at his live shows. The notice, issued on November 7 by the district welfare officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy district, was based on video evidence submitted by the complainant. The videos reportedly show Diljit performing songs with these themes during his live concert at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and 27.

Next, Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Ahmedabad tonight (November 17), followed by a show in Lucknow on November 22. His India leg of the Dil-luminati tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29, before several other shows in different cities.