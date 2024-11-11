Nimrat Kaur's Latest Insta Entry Is All About Setting Intentions: "Become Clear On What It Is You Wish To Manifest"

Nimrat Kaur's latest Instagram entry is all about embracing positivity and setting powerful intentions on this special date, November 11. She reshared a thoughtful note discussing the significance of the 11/11 portal, a day believed by many to amplify manifestations and focus on setting clear intentions. The note read, “Today, November 11th, we experience the 11/11 portal. Expect synchronicities and surreal moments of clarity, confirming decisions you've been contemplating. This is breakthrough energy being amplified. Set your intentions and become clear on what it is you wish to manifest.”

The note continued, “And with 2025 right around the corner, it's a powerful time to begin setting intentions for the new year as well. In Numerology, when 1111 appears, new pathways open, new opportunities & energetic shifts take place. Seeing 1111 is a sign that you are in sync with the Universe, and you are being encouraged to trust the process and embrace the changes that are happening in your life.”

On Sunday, Nimrat Kaur joined the viral trend with a fun Instagram reel, lip-syncing to the popular meme dialogue, “Tuhadi friendship enni pakki honi chahidi aa. Loki dekh-dekh jal jaan. Kehn ‘Hawww,' eda karan. [Your friendship should be so strong that people get jealous just by looking at it.]” Adding her charm, Nimrat shot the reel with her pet cat, Karam Chand, who made a cute appearance in the background. She captioned the video, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!!” This reel by Nimrat Kaur comes shortly after rumours started circulating about her alleged connection with Abhishek Bachchan. Speculation about tension in Abhishek's marriage to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – with divorce rumours making rounds – has fueled the gossip. Nimrat and Abhishek have shared screen space in the 2022 film Dasvi.

On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video as inspector Bela Barot.