Watch: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Duo Ranveer Singh And Sara Arjun Set The Dance Floor On Fire As They Groove To <i>Shararat</i>

Dhurandhar 2 makers hosted a special screening for the film on Thursday in Mumbai. Director Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh attended the screening. After the screening, Ranveer Singh and the cast had a blast at an after-party.

Videos from the Dhurandhar celebrations have made their way onto social media.

One of them shows Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan grooving to the hit item song Shararat from Dhurandhar, along with Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan-on whom the song was pictured.

Ranveer Singh Dances To Viral Akshaye Khanna Song From Dhurandhar

Another video from the same party shows Ranveer Singh matching his steps to the viral FA9LA song that made Akshaye Khanna an internet sensation after Dhurandhar.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Ranveer Singh is seen matching steps to the viral Rehman Dakait entry song. Rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA and Akshaye Khanna's hook steps made the song a viral sensation. Reviving the nostalgia, Ranveer Singh recreates the moves as the crew records him on camera.

Ranveer Singh couldn't help but dance to his heart's content at the after-party.

Dhurandhar 2 Box-Office Mania

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

The Kannada and Malayalam versions, which could not hold paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, earned Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore, respectively.

The Tamil version collected Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows across India, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

Dhurandhar, which released in December last year, opened at Rs 27 crore and went on to become the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 earned nearly four times more than its predecessor on the opening day.

When compared with recent Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading by a significant margin. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned Rs 63 crore on its opening day, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) collected Rs 65 crore.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on 19 March, with paid previews beginning on 18 March. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Sara Ali Khan.

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