Actor Ramya Spandana Calls Out 'Propaganda' In Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Ranveer, You Are Better Than This"

Actor Ramya Spandana took to X today and slammed Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, calling it an "endurance test." Not only did she call it a "huge disappointment", but she also heavily criticised the unnecessary violence in the film.

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She wrote, "If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favour: don't waste your time or money in a theatre. This is strictly 'pause, scroll phone, question life choices' content-best consumed on a streaming platform where escape is just a click away."

Furthermore, she questioned the audience who were saying that Dhurandhar 2 is being carried solely by Ranveer Singh.

She added, "Also, to everyone saying it's Ranveer carrying the film-what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it's just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination."

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! what a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test.

It's like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair… — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) March 20, 2026

Speaking of the violence, she wrote, "And the violence!!! This isn't a movie; it's basically a visual handbook (one that absolutely should not exist) on how creatively violent you can get with literally any object lying around. Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters-you name it, they've weaponized it."

She continued, "The director seems to be in a constant competition with himself: 'How do I make the next scene more violent/comical than the last?' And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious. You chop off both legs, soak a torso in kerosene, and the guy is still delivering dialogues like he's mid-TED Talk. Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar; Nobel Prize incoming."

"Long story short: Dhurandhar 2 is a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why. Dhurandhar 2 why? Ranveer, you're better than this. Aditya Dhar-jingoism and propaganda is so passe;. Get over it," concluded Ramya Spandana.

Breaking Down Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Numbers

Dhurandhar 2—the sequel to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—set the box office ablaze with a smashing ₹102.55 crore on opening day. The film earned ₹43 crore in India from paid previews on March 18, despite cancellations of regional shows and delays across cities. In total, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹145.55 crore in India till March 20, as per Sacnilk.

From paid previews, the film earned approx. ₹75 crore (gross) globally. After day one, the total stands at ₹240 crore worldwide—including ₹165 crore on the day alone—as per reports.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 102.55 crore on the opening day, with Hindi contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

Kannada and Malayalam, which couldn't run paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, amassed Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore respectively.

The Tamil version minted Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows in India.

Telugu contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

Dhurandhar, which became the all-time highest grosser in Hindi, opened with Rs 27 crore at the box office in last December. Hence, Dhurandhar 2 made almost four times more than Dhurandhar on its opening day.

Going by the recent records of Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading ahead by a huge margin.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted Rs 63 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) amassed Rs 65 crore on their opening days.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.

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