'Was It For Ram-Leela?': Internet Asks Sonam Kapoor If Her Throwback Pic Was A Look Test For The Film

Leave it to Sonam Kapoor to make the best use of Flashback Fridays. The 34-year-old actress, who has a treasure trove of throwback pictures, shared a throwback picture on her Instagram profile. In her caption, Sonam revealed that the picture happens to be from a look test that she did. "A look test I did. Flashback Friday." Sonam's post made her Instafam very curious and a section of the Internet also thought that the picture was a look test for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela . "Am sure it was for Ram-Leela," wrote an Instagram user. "Ram Leela?" read another comment. Several fans shared the same school of thought. "Even I thought the same," wrote another fan. Another section of the Internet thought that the picture was from Sonam Kapoor's debut film Saawariya. "Nope, it's Saawariya," wrote another fan.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor never fails to amaze us with her enviable collection of throwback pictures. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor and designer Sunita Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Saawariya, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Ranbir Kapoor. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was Last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.